2011 Toyota RAV4

<p>2011 TOYOTA RAV SPORTS EDITION EQUIPPED WITH 6 CYLINDER ENGINE AND AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, RADIO AM, FM, GOOD IN SHAPE, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.</p>

142,000 KM

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2T3RK4DV2BW064943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 TOYOTA RAV SPORTS EDITION EQUIPPED WITH 6 CYLINDER ENGINE AND AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS, BLUETOOTH, RADIO AM, FM, GOOD IN SHAPE, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

