2011 Toyota RAV4

BASE

2011 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Sale Price

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 206,561KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4879419
  • Stock #: 4WD+CERTIFIED+2 YEAR WARRANTY
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

|Certified|2 Year WARRANTY4X4, POWER WINDOWS, POWER, LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, AUX

 

CERTIFIED WITH A 2 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

 

CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:

 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=dHltjY0zeIEG0ps1kx6Qz7OdVLKxW6A5

All-In Price

$9,450

+Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE

TO SEE MORE PICTURES AND A VIDEO WALK AROUND OF THIS VEHICLE PLEASE CLICK LINK BELOW:

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)

WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH ANY CREDIT GOOD, BAD EVEN BANKRUPTCY!

Click the link below to fill out our secure online financing application and we will contact you shortly.

https://www.carpages.ca/dealer/brampton/khyber-motors-ltd/credit/

 

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Family Owned & Operated Business

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM

Sat & Sunday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

 

If you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com

 

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

 

Khyber Motors LTD

90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7

Cell- (647)-927-5252

 

"The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.  While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of all information on this site, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.”

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire

