2011 Toyota Sienna

LE

2011 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$9,850

+ taxes & licensing

  • 198,661KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4800768
  • Stock #: 876803
  • VIN: 5TDKK3DC6BS073284
Exterior Colour
Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty.You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.FINANCING OPTIONS FOR EVERYONE. GOOD OR BAD CREDIT, NO PROBLEM!!2011 Toyota Sienna LE - 8 PASSENGER - POWER SLIDING DOORS - BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - BACK UP CAMERA - ALLOY WHEELS - and much more!!Perfect Family Van. Ontario vehicle. Only had 1 OWNER. Never been in an accident. Well maintained. Excellent condition inside out and drives very well.ALL VEHICLES ARE SANITIZED. Vehicles are professionally detailed and come with a carfax report. As-is special : $9850 + hst and plates. Can be certified for only $299. Its drivable. As per omvic regulations, vehicles deemed to be not drivable if not certified.Please call before coming to confirm vehicle availability.Don't miss your chance, this vehicle will not last long!Call to book an appointment647 - 631 - 8755www.bramptonautocenter.ca206-69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9info@bramptonautocenter.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

