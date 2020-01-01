Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Toyota Sienna

116,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Motorz

416-414-2625

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Sienna

2011 Toyota Sienna

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Sienna

LE

Location

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

116,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6282681
  • VIN: 5TDZK3DC2BS018815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Toyota Sienna , 7 Passenger, 116000kms, Clean Ontario vehicle,

$13495+HST+Licensing, $495+HST for Safety Certificate ,

As per OMVIC regulations without safety certificate it will consider uncertified, non drivable.

We are certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fee or Charges, You pay what you see in ad.

Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd ,

6 Hansen Rd South,

Brampton,L6W 3H4, ,

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Motorz

2012 Chevrolet Color...
 218,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 143,000 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Express
 120,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Empire Motorz

Empire Motorz

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

Call Dealer

416-414-XXXX

(click to show)

416-414-2625

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory