New Arrival! White 2011 TOYOTA TACOMA DOUBLE CAB LONG BED 4X4. TRD SPORT EXTRA VALUE PACKAGE. NO ACCIDENTS! V6 4.0L. Local Ontario Vehicle. Has 245,357 kms. Runs Great. Loaded with Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Alarm, 17-inch Alloy Wheels, Fog Lamps, CD/AUX, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, 115V/400-WATT Power Outlet, and More! <br/> <br/> <br/> *Safety Certified at no extra cost* <br/> <br/> <br/> *Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase* <br/> <br/> <br/> All in price : $15,499 plus HST and Licensing. <br/> Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585 <br/> <br/> <br/> E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> Brampton Auto Center <br/> 69 Eastern Ave, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206 <br/> <br/> <br/> Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details. <br/>

245,357 KM

$15,499

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

VIN 5TFMU4FNXBX001375

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 245,357 KM

Vehicle Description

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
