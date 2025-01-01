$15,499+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2011 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport
2011 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$15,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
245,357KM
VIN 5TFMU4FNXBX001375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 245,357 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! White 2011 TOYOTA TACOMA DOUBLE CAB LONG BED 4X4. TRD SPORT EXTRA VALUE PACKAGE. NO ACCIDENTS! V6 4.0L. Local Ontario Vehicle. Has 245,357 kms. Runs Great. Loaded with Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Alarm, 17-inch Alloy Wheels, Fog Lamps, CD/AUX, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, 115V/400-WATT Power Outlet, and More!
*Safety Certified at no extra cost*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $15,499 plus HST and Licensing.
Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
*Safety Certified at no extra cost*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $15,499 plus HST and Licensing.
Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brampton Auto Center
2011 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 245,357 KM $15,499 + tax & lic
2011 Toyota Highlander LIMITED 227,215 KM $12,989 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 159,305 KM $27,989 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brampton Auto Center
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-631-XXXX(click to show)
$15,499
+ taxes & licensing>
Brampton Auto Center
647-631-8755
2011 Toyota Tacoma