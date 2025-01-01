$13,499+ taxes & licensing
2011 Toyota Venza
Touring AWD V4
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,198KM
VIN 4T3BA3BB0BU021001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Body Style Wagon
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 162,198 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived! Beautiful Sunset Bronze Mica on Ivory Beige Leather Interior 2011 Toyota Venza AWD V4. ONLY 162,198 KMS. NO ACCIDENTS. VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT. REGULARLY SERVICED AT TOYOTA DEALER! Local Ontario Vehicle. 2.7L. TOURING PACKAGE. Loaded with Backup Camera, Push-Button Start, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Leather Seats, Satin Mahogany Woodgrain-Style Interior Trim, Panoramic Glass Roof, Chrome Accented Outside Door Handles, Front Door Handle Touch Sensor Lock/Unlock, Power Rear Door, Keyless Entry, Smart Key System, Alarm, 19-inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, CD/USB/AUX, Fog Lights, and More!
