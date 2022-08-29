2011 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,500 + taxes & licensing 2 2 0 , 2 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9025738

9025738 Stock #: TRADE20220903

TRADE20220903 VIN: 3VWDX7AJ6BM374686

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 5-cylinder

Stock # TRADE20220903

Mileage 220,200 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Folding Rear Seat Trip Odometer Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Safety ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Additional Features Entertainment System Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.