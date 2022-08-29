Menu
2011 Volkswagen Jetta

220,200 KM

Details Description Features

$5,500

+ tax & licensing
$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Acez Auto Sales

905-872-7367

Sedan 4dr 2.5L Auto

Location

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-7367

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

220,200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9025738
  • Stock #: TRADE20220903
  • VIN: 3VWDX7AJ6BM374686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 220,200 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CAR, LOTS OF UPGRADES, ECS TUNING, BRAND NEW BRAKES AND CLUTCH.


***Transportation anywhere in Canada, Facetime / Video on request.***


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle. 


Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection Included in the price.


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


Buy with Confidence
We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
26 Bramsteele Rd Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
www.acezauto.com
Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

