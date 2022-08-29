Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

189,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Motorz

416-414-2625

Contact Seller
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Volkswagen Tiguan

Location

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

189,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9042601
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX6BW525378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 VW Tiguan, 4Cyl, 2L Engine, 4WD, 189K Kms,

Leather Interior, Sunroof, Heated Power Seats, Alloys,

CERTIFIED $9495 +HST +LICENSING,

Financing availble

We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fee or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.

Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd,

6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4, 

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Motorz

2015 Toyota RAV4 AW...
 120,700 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Equin...
 26,800 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Compass Tr...
 83,500 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Email Empire Motorz

Empire Motorz

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

Call Dealer

416-414-XXXX

(click to show)

416-414-2625

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory