2012 Audi Q5

QUATTRO AWD | PREMIUM | | MEMORY HEATED SEATS | VENOM LIGHTS | BLUETOOTH The 2012 Premium Q5 featured in Sleek Black exterior finish and Smart Beige leather interior giving it a clean colour combination. Also includes custom venom lights that gives it a unique Audi look. Powered by 2.0L I-4 engine which is excellent for fuel economy!

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

ABS Brakes

Power Brakes

Side Airbag

Passenger Airbag

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks

POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning

Climate Control

Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Rain sensor wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Cup Holder Seating Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

MEMORY SEAT Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Xenon Headlights

Low Tire Pressure Warning Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Digital clock Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features Premium Audio

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Cloth Interior

Entertainment System

Night Vision

Hill Ascent Control

Power Sliding Door

Parking Sensor

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Driver Side Airbag

Automatic Headlight

Electronic Stability Control

Rear Windows Wiper

Dual impact Airbags

Leather Steering Wheels

