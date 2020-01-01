Menu
2012 Audi Q5

quattro 4dr 2.0L Premium

2012 Audi Q5

quattro 4dr 2.0L Premium

Location

H G Dealership

55 Advance Blvd Unit 224, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

647-236-7099

$13,200

+ taxes & licensing

  • 135,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4445136
  • Stock #: GHYT6789
  • VIN: WA1LFCFP5CA042075
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

QUATTRO AWD | PREMIUM | | MEMORY HEATED SEATS | VENOM LIGHTS | BLUETOOTH

The 2012 Premium Q5 featured in Sleek Black exterior finish and Smart Beige leather interior giving it a clean colour combination. Also includes custom venom lights that gives it a unique Audi look. Powered by 2.0L I-4 engine which is excellent for fuel economy!

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Cloth Interior
  • Entertainment System
  • Night Vision
  • Hill Ascent Control
  • Power Sliding Door
  • Parking Sensor
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Rear Windows Wiper
  • Dual impact Airbags
  • Leather Steering Wheels

