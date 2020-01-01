Menu
2012 BMW X1

167,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,600

+ tax & licensing
$8,600

+ taxes & licensing

H G Dealership

647-236-7099

AWD 4dr 28i

Location

H G Dealership

55 Advance Blvd Unit 224, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

647-236-7099

$8,600

+ taxes & licensing

167,000KM
Used
  • VIN: WBAVL1C52CVR79700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 BMW X1 28i  *AWD* 4CY *CERTIFIED * NO ACCIDENT * 167000k *back up camera *LTHR Seats *Navigation, Power Panoramic Sunroof ,Heated Front Seats ,Bluetooth wireless technology, Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor, heated washer jets ,Dual-zone automatic climate control ,Remote keyless entry,17Alloy Rims* power Seats *Auxiliary Audio input * AND MUCH MORE.


Prices are plus HST & Licensing.



H G dealership deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle!



WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.



Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.



Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Night Vision
Hill Ascent Control
Power Sliding Door
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Electronic Stability Control
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

55 Advance Blvd Unit 224, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

647-236-7099

