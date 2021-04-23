Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 BMW X1

102,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,400

+ taxes & licensing

H G Dealership

647-236-7099

Contact Seller
2012 BMW X1

2012 BMW X1

AWD 4dr 28i

Watch This Vehicle

2012 BMW X1

AWD 4dr 28i

Location

H G Dealership

55 Advance Blvd Unit 224, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

647-236-7099

  1. 7005191
  2. 7005191
  3. 7005191
  4. 7005191
  5. 7005191
  6. 7005191
  7. 7005191
  8. 7005191
  9. 7005191
  10. 7005191
  11. 7005191
  12. 7005191
  13. 7005191
Contact Seller

$11,400

+ taxes & licensing

102,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7005191
  • Stock #: JHGY7654
  • VIN: WBAVL1C50CVR77265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # JHGY7654
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 BMW X1 28i XDRIVE* certified (low mileage 102000k) *No accident *2.0L 4CYL TURBO ENGINE &AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 241 HORSE POWER, AWD, LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING, DRIVER & PASSENGER POWER HEATED SEATS, DRIVER MEMORY SEAT, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, LOCKS & MIRRORS, FOG LIGHTS, ALLOYS, TILT, USB/AUX OUTLET, TRACTION CONTROL, STABILITY CONTROL, ALLOYS, ABS & MUCH MORE


Prices are plus HST & Licensing.



H G dealership deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle!



WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on all vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and have our own leasing company - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.



Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages. Prices may change without notice. Please verify any information in question with our sales associates.



Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
3RD ROW SEATING
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Night Vision
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From H G Dealership

2012 BMW X1 AWD 4dr ...
 102,000 KM
$11,400 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 160,000 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota RAV4 4WD...
 175,000 KM
$9,400 + tax & lic

Email H G Dealership

H G Dealership

H G Dealership

55 Advance Blvd Unit 224, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

Call Dealer

647-236-XXXX

(click to show)

647-236-7099

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory