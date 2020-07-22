Menu
2012 Chevrolet Cruze

52,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,400
Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

LT Turbo+ w/1SB

LT Turbo+ w/1SB

Location

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5363165
  • Stock #: CRR9
  • VIN: 1G1PG5SC3C7147111

52,000KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 CRUZE RS EDITION SHARPE RED ON BLACK INTERIOR POWER WINDOWS MIRRORS AC CD 5 SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS SUNROOF COMES CERTIFIED.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

647-401-6131
