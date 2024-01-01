Menu
<p>2012 Chevrolet Euinox LT 2.4L 4-Cylinder with 200,769km. Equipped with Back-up Camera, Runs and drives strong. Certified ready to go comes with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax copy and paste link below:</p> <p>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=j3RJJIA2CGFP5UnuxXWFjSIgrOD3k5OE</p> <p> </p> <p>All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)</p> <p>$6,950</p> <p>+Just Plus Tax and Licensing</p> <p>No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees</p> <p>Taxes and licensing not included in the price</p> <p>For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com</p> <p>2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:</p> <p>1) Engine</p> <p>2) Transmission</p> <p>3) Head Gasket</p> <p>4) Transaxle/Differential</p> <p>5) Seals & Gaskets</p> <p>Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.</p> <p> </p> <p>Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005</p> <p>90 Kennedy Road South</p> <p>Brampton ON L6W3E7</p> <p>(647)-927-5252</p> <p>Member of OMVIC and UCDA</p> <p>Buy with Confidence!</p> <p>Buy with Full Disclosure!</p> <p>Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM</p> <p>Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM</p> <p>Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM </p> <p>To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.coM</p>

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

200,769 KM

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

200,769KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 252725
  • Mileage 200,769 KM

Safety

Traction Control
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

416-828-2144
