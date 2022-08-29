Menu
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

99,000 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Motorz

416-414-2625

LT

LT

Location

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

99,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 9225304
  VIN: 3GCPKSE74CG287854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Chevy Silverado LT, 4X4, 99000 Kms,

Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, AC/Heater,

Aftermarket DVD Player, Clean Truck,

CERTIFIED $19995 +HST +LICENSING,

We are a certified Dealer, OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fees or Charges, You pay what you see in the ad.

Buy with confidence, feel free to call us for more information or visit us for a test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd,

6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4, 

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

