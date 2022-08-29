$7,999+ tax & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales
416-817-6764
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
287,263KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9239134
- VIN: 1GCNKSE05CZ120168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 287,263 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
