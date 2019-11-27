Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

**CERTIFIED ** CLEAN CARFAX... **ACCIDENT FREE**

2012 DODGE JOURNEY R/T( 3.6 L 6CYL, AWD) 7 PASSENGER,

RED ON BLACK . LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE , Well Built Comfortable SUV with SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA , BLUETOOTH , LEATHER SEATS, PARKING SENSORS, POWER SEATS, REMOTE STARTER, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS GO , AIR CONDITIONING , POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS ,CRUISE CONTROL & MUCH MORE …….



Please contact us at :

Cell - 647 797 0001

Office - 905 499 4777

Toll Free - 1(844) 394 4414



Orange Fine Cars

69 Eastern Avenue , Suite # 210

Brampton , ON , L6W-1X9

Conveniently located near Queen and Kennedy.



Hours of operation :

Mon To Fri : 10AM 7 PM

Sat : 11 AM -5 PM

(Sunday By Appointment only)

@orangefinecars

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Remote Engine Start

Push Button Start

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

