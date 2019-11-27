Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

R/T Rallye

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T Rallye

Location

Orange Fine Cars

69 Eastern Avenue #210, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-797-0001

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,150KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4383069
  • Stock #: 1189
  • VIN: 3C4PDDEGXCT288519
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

**CERTIFIED ** CLEAN CARFAX... **ACCIDENT FREE**
2012 DODGE JOURNEY R/T( 3.6 L 6CYL, AWD) 7 PASSENGER,
RED ON BLACK . LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE , Well Built Comfortable SUV with SUNROOF, BACKUP CAMERA , BLUETOOTH , LEATHER SEATS, PARKING SENSORS, POWER SEATS, REMOTE STARTER, HEATED SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS GO , AIR CONDITIONING , POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS ,CRUISE CONTROL & MUCH MORE …….

Vehicle comes with a FREE ** CARFAX / AUTOCHECK ** History report.

All Vehicles Are Professionally Detailed and 100 % Canadian vehicles .

SAFETY CERTIFICATION DONE AT NO EXTRA COST .

** FINANCING AVAILABLE ** For all the Vehicles* .
**EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

PLEASE GIVE US A CALL TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO TEST DRIVE THIS VEHICLE.
WE CAN'T WAIT TO MEET YOU AND WELCOME YOU TO ORANGE FINE CARS ! WE LOOK FORWARD TO BUILDING A TRUSTED RELATIONSHIP WITH YOU SOON!!

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS ** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **
Selling price does not include HST and Licensing Fee .

Please contact us at :
Cell - 647 797 0001
Office - 905 499 4777
Toll Free - 1(844) 394 4414

Orange Fine Cars
69 Eastern Avenue , Suite # 210
Brampton , ON , L6W-1X9
Conveniently located near Queen and Kennedy.

Hours of operation :
Mon To Fri : 10AM 7 PM
Sat : 11 AM -5 PM
(Sunday By Appointment only)
@orangefinecars
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orange Fine Cars

Orange Fine Cars

69 Eastern Avenue #210, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

