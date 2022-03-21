Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Fiat 500

82,853 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Contact Seller
2012 Fiat 500

2012 Fiat 500

Sport, Bluetooth, Bose Sound, Sunroof!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Fiat 500

Sport, Bluetooth, Bose Sound, Sunroof!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

  1. 8798810
  2. 8798810
  3. 8798810
  4. 8798810
  5. 8798810
  6. 8798810
  7. 8798810
  8. 8798810
  9. 8798810
  10. 8798810
  11. 8798810
  12. 8798810
  13. 8798810
  14. 8798810
  15. 8798810
  16. 8798810
  17. 8798810
  18. 8798810
  19. 8798810
  20. 8798810
  21. 8798810
  22. 8798810
  23. 8798810
  24. 8798810
  25. 8798810
  26. 8798810
  27. 8798810
  28. 8798810
  29. 8798810
  30. 8798810
  31. 8798810
  32. 8798810
  33. 8798810
  34. 8798810
  35. 8798810
  36. 8798810
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,853KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8798810
  • Stock #: P06A3241T
  • VIN: 3C3CFFBRXCT102332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Argento (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P06A3241T
  • Mileage 82,853 KM

Vehicle Description

$64 Weekly with $0 Down for 36 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Trade In - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Sunroof - Bose Sound System - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.4L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Partial Leather Interior with Cloth Inserts - 16 Inch Alloys - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 36 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 6.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Door Map Pockets
Alloy Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Console
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplanet

2019 GMC Terrain SLT...
 69,029 KM
$36,495 + tax & lic
2021 BMW X5 xDrive40...
 12,969 KM
$84,995 + tax & lic
2022 Tesla Model Y P...
 8,343 KM
$107,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Call Dealer

844-470-XXXX

(click to show)

844-470-1227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory