Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Ford Econoline

300,192 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
2012 Ford Econoline

2012 Ford Econoline

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Ford Econoline

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

  1. 1688832739
  2. 1688832749
  3. 1688832759
  4. 1688832769
  5. 1688832778
  6. 1688832787
  7. 1688832795
  8. 1688832802
  9. 1688832810
  10. 1688832817
  11. 1688832831
  12. 1688832841
  13. 1688832850
  14. 1688832859
  15. 1688832868
  16. 1688832876
  17. 1688832885
  18. 1688832896
  19. 1688832905
  20. 1688832913
  21. 1688832920
  22. 1688832927
  23. 1688832935
  24. 1688832942
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
300,192KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10159359
  • VIN: 1FTSE3EL3CDA36678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 300,192 KM

Vehicle Description

ONBOARD CUMMINS ONAN GENERATOR AND INVERTER. FULLY WIRED UP AND FUNCTIONING OUTLETS. LADDER ROOF RACK, STROBE LIGHTS. RUNS FANTASTIC AC BLOWS COLD. CERTIFIED

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales

2011 Ford Transit Co...
 223,548 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
1997 Toyota Corolla DX
 297,394 KM
$3,499 + tax & lic
2008 Ford F-250
293,849 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email WMZ Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

Call Dealer

416-817-XXXX

(click to show)

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory