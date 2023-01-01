Menu
2012 Ford Econoline

300,192 KM

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2012 Ford Econoline

2012 Ford Econoline

2012 Ford Econoline

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

300,192KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10243578
  VIN: 1FTSE3EL3CDA36678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 300,192 KM

Vehicle Description

ONBOARD CUMMINS ONAN GENERATOR AND INVERTER. FULLY WIRED UP AND FUNCTIONING OUTLETS. LADDER ROOF RACK, STROBE LIGHTS. RUNS FANTASTIC AC BLOWS COLD. CERTIFIED

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

