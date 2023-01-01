$9,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales
416-817-6764
2012 Ford Econoline
Location
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
300,192KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10243578
- VIN: 1FTSE3EL3CDA36678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 300,192 KM
Vehicle Description
ONBOARD CUMMINS ONAN GENERATOR AND INVERTER. FULLY WIRED UP AND FUNCTIONING OUTLETS. LADDER ROOF RACK, STROBE LIGHTS. RUNS FANTASTIC AC BLOWS COLD. CERTIFIED
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
