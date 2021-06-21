Menu
2012 Ford F-150

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Empire Motorz

416-414-2625

XL

Location

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

87,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7392890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Ford F150 XL Work Truck, 8 Feet Box,

6 Cyl, 3.7L, RWD, 87000 Kms, AC/Heater

CERTIFIED 13995 +HST +LICENSING(PLATES,STICKER),

Financing from 4.99% (O.A.C.),

We are certified Dealer,OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fee or Charges,You pay what you see in ad.

Buy with confidence,feel free to call us for more information or visit us for test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd,,

6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4, 

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning

