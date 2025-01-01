$32,950+ taxes & licensing
2012 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 SRW
Lariat
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
416-828-2144
$32,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # a09360
- Mileage 241,629 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 Ford F-350 Lariat Crew Cab 8FT BED 4x4 6.7L Power stroke Diesel with 241,629 Original kilometers. Beautiful Silver and Chrome exterior with Black and wooden trim interior. Certified and backed by our 2 year power train warranty. Loaded with Heated/Cooled seats, Memory Seats, Power seats, Leather, Sunroof, heated mirrors, Center console, steering wheel controls,
Fog lights, side steps, and more. Runs and drives smooth, Comes Certified with our 2 year power train warranty included. Carfax Link Below, copy and paste:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ePHDGMJgdIoNS88bXB5f1W+EIEs5Pzl3
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$32,950+ Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday by appointment only please cal (416)-828-2144
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Vehicle Features
