<p>2012 GMC Sierra 1500 8ft 2WD 4.8L with 214,590 highway kilometers. Runs and Drives strong. Equipped with cruise control and a/c blowing cold. Certified ready to go comes with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax is copy and paste link below:</p> <p>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YX2ntefiVkHqCRP/rdh7yk2GxWnsIRU8</p> <p> </p> <p>All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)</p> <p>$12,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing</p> <p>No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees</p> <p>Taxes and licensing not included in the price</p> <p>For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com</p> <p>2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:</p> <p>1) Engine</p> <p>2) Transmission</p> <p>3) Head Gasket</p> <p>4) Transaxle/Differential</p> <p>5) Seals & Gaskets</p> <p>Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.</p> <p> </p> <p>Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005</p> <p>90 Kennedy Road South</p> <p>Brampton ON L6W3E7</p> <p>(647)-927-5252</p> <p>Member of OMVIC and UCDA</p> <p>Buy with Confidence!</p> <p>Buy with Full Disclosure!</p> <p>Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM</p> <p>Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM</p> <p>Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM </p> <p>To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com</p> <p> </p>

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

214,590 KM

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
8ft

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
214,590KM

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 239084
  • Mileage 214,590 KM

2012 GMC Sierra 1500 8ft 2WD 4.8L with 214,590 highway kilometers. Runs and Drives strong. Equipped with cruise control and a/c blowing cold. Certified ready to go comes with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax is copy and paste link below:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YX2ntefiVkHqCRP/rdh7yk2GxWnsIRU8


 


All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)


$12,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing


No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees


Taxes and licensing not included in the price


For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com


2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:


1) Engine


2) Transmission


3) Head Gasket


4) Transaxle/Differential


5) Seals & Gaskets


Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.


 


Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005


90 Kennedy Road South


Brampton ON L6W3E7


(647)-927-5252


Member of OMVIC and UCDA


Buy with Confidence!


Buy with Full Disclosure!


Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM


Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM


Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 


To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com


 

Traction Control

Power Windows
Power Locks

Tinted Glass

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Satellite Radio

Cup Holder

Entertainment System

