2012 GMC Sierra 1500

295,399 KM

$10,499

+ tax & licensing
$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

$10,499

+ taxes & licensing

295,399KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8802197
  • VIN: 3GTP2VE73CG308078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 295,399 KM

Vehicle Description

Wmz Auto Sales

www.wmzauto.ca All vehicles are PRE-OWNED. (2 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE!!) All in price, Just plus Tax, and Licensing. NO HIDDEN CHARGES. ALL PRICES ARE PLUS TAX. All vehicles come with Carfax history reports. For any inquiries please call 416 817 6764. Come visit us at 6 Rutherford Road South, Brampton. Hours of operation include Mon-Fri (10 AM-6 PM), The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result, there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

