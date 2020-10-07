Menu
2012 Honda Accord

125,642 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2012 Honda Accord

2012 Honda Accord

EX-L

2012 Honda Accord

EX-L

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

125,642KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6200571
  • VIN: 1HGCP2F89CA802595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,642 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HONDA ACCORD EX-L NAVIGATION/AUTO/ALLOY/FWD/BACK UP CAMERA/BLUE TOOTH/SUNROOF/LEATHER/HEATED SEATS/CERTIFIED/ VERY CLEAN $9999

 

  2 year power train warranty 

 

*AUTO**POWER WINDOWS*POWER MIRRORS*

 

*  Car Proof Report available! 

 

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it! 

 

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit!

 

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit) 

 

* we also have financing options available starting @4.9% O.A.C

 

*All credits are approved, bad, Good, New!!!!

 

*please contact us for more info.

 

 *BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @416-727-1270

 

*LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5

***www.torontocarsale.com

*www.autotrader.com/torontocarsale

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

