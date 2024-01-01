Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2012 HONDA CIVIC LX POWERED BY A 1.8 LITRE HONDA ENGINE ONE OF THE BEST JAPANESE CARS FOR ALL BUDGETS, THE VEHICLE HAS FEATURES OF  BLUETOOTH, AND STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY AND EXTENDED WARRANTY ALSO AVAILABLE, FOR MORE INFO CONTACT PLEASE...</p>

2012 Honda Civic

176,700 KM

Details Description Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

  1. 1720454465
  2. 1720454469
  3. 1720454476
  4. 1720454483
  5. 1720454490
  6. 1720454497
  7. 1720454503
  8. 1720454512
  9. 1720454517
  10. 1720454523
  11. 1720454529
  12. 1720454530
  13. 1720454533
  14. 1720454536
  15. 1720454540
  16. 1720454543
  17. 1720454547
  18. 1720454551
  19. 1720454556
  20. 1720454564
  21. 1720454571
  22. 1720454580
  23. 1720454587
  24. 1720454596
  25. 1720454603
  26. 1720454610
  27. 1720454618
  28. 1720454627
  29. 1720454636
  30. 1720454645
  31. 1720454653
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
176,700KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F45CH038934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HONDA CIVIC LX POWERED BY A 1.8 LITRE HONDA ENGINE ONE OF THE BEST JAPANESE CARS FOR ALL BUDGETS, THE VEHICLE HAS FEATURES OF  BLUETOOTH, AND STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY AND EXTENDED WARRANTY ALSO AVAILABLE, FOR MORE INFO CONTACT PLEASE...

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Used 2011 Honda Accord EXL for sale in Brampton, ON
2011 Honda Accord EXL 159,000 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Civic LX for sale in Brampton, ON
2013 Honda Civic LX 146,500 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Mustang GT for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Ford Mustang GT 36,000 KM $49,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-463-XXXX

(click to show)

905-463-0928

Alternate Numbers
647-401-6131
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic