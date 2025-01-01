$8,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
4dr Auto LX
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 229,000 KM
Vehicle Description
THE 2012 CIVIC IS COMPACT FOR ITS RELIABILITY, FUEL EFFICIENCY, AND LX TRIM LEVEL EDITION. IT IS POPULAR FOR DAILY COMPUTERS DRIVER, HAS BLUETOOTH, CD PLAYER, AND COMES WITH A CERTIFIED AND 90-DAY BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales
Alternate Numbers647-401-6131
905-463-0928