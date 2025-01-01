Menu
THE 2012 CIVIC IS COMPACT FOR ITS RELIABILITY, FUEL EFFICIENCY, AND LX  TRIM LEVEL EDITION. IT IS POPULAR FOR DAILY COMPUTERS DRIVER, HAS BLUETOOTH, CD PLAYER, AND COMES WITH A CERTIFIED AND 90-DAY BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.

2012 Honda Civic

229,000 KM

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX

12673341

2012 Honda Civic

4dr Auto LX

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
229,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F42CH029768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THE 2012 CIVIC IS COMPACT FOR ITS RELIABILITY, FUEL EFFICIENCY, AND LX  TRIM LEVEL EDITION. IT IS POPULAR FOR DAILY COMPUTERS DRIVER, HAS BLUETOOTH, CD PLAYER, AND COMES WITH A CERTIFIED AND 90-DAY BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928

647-401-6131
$8,999

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2012 Honda Civic