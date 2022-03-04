$7,980+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
EX
- Listing ID: 8652313
- Stock #: 90544
- VIN: 2HGFB2F51CH011240
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 90544
- Mileage 230,300 KM
Vehicle Description
New arrival. Very clean in and out. No rust on body. Loaded with sunroof, bluetooth, alloy wheels, power windows, power locks, A/C, heated power side mirrors, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB and keyless entry. 230kms runs excellent with no issues. *welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase* *safety certified at no extra cost*All in price : $7980 plus HST and license plates. Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585 Email : info@bramptonautocenter.caBrampton Auto Center 69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
