Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Civic

230,300 KM

Details Description

$7,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,980

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

  1. 8652313
  2. 8652313
  3. 8652313
  4. 8652313
  5. 8652313
  6. 8652313
  7. 8652313
  8. 8652313
  9. 8652313
  10. 8652313
  11. 8652313
  12. 8652313
  13. 8652313
  14. 8652313
  15. 8652313
  16. 8652313
  17. 8652313
  18. 8652313
  19. 8652313
  20. 8652313
Contact Seller

$7,980

+ taxes & licensing

230,300KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8652313
  • Stock #: 90544
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F51CH011240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 90544
  • Mileage 230,300 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival. Very clean in and out. No rust on body. Loaded with sunroof, bluetooth, alloy wheels, power windows, power locks, A/C, heated power side mirrors, AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB and keyless entry. 230kms runs excellent with no issues. *welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase* *safety certified at no extra cost*All in price : $7980 plus HST and license plates. Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585 Email : info@bramptonautocenter.caBrampton Auto Center 69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brampton Auto Center

2013 Honda Civic LX
 272,562 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Accord Se...
 240,049 KM
$6,900 + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-V EX
 228,789 KM
$10,890 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

Call Dealer

647-631-XXXX

(click to show)

647-631-8755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory