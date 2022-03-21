2012 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,900 + taxes & licensing 1 7 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8759555

8759555 Stock #: CVC994

CVC994 VIN: 2HGFB2F46CH102379

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers

