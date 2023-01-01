2012 Honda CR-V

$13,333 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 9 , 4 3 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10079289

10079289 Stock #: B3882D

B3882D VIN: 2HKRM4H59CH119191

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 199,437 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.