2012 Honda CR-V

199,437 KM

Details Description

$13,333

+ tax & licensing
$13,333

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

EX

EX

Location

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$13,333

+ taxes & licensing

199,437KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10079289
  • Stock #: B3882D
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H59CH119191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 199,437 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! Crystal Black Pearl 2012 Honda CR-V EX AWD! 1 OWNER! VERY CLEAN. Has 199,437 Kms. Regularly Serviced at Honda! Runs well. Loaded with Backup Camera, Keyless Entry, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Running Boards, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, CD/AUX/USB, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, Dual Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio, Phone, and Cruise Controls!
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
*Safety certified at no extra cost*
All in price : $13,333 plus HST and license plates.
Call or Text: 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9 unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Local Delivery

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

