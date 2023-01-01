Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda CR-V

192,220 KM

Details Description

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

Contact Seller
2012 Honda CR-V

2012 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

  1. 10079298
  2. 10079298
  3. 10079298
Contact Seller

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
192,220KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10079298
  • Stock #: 91B8AD
  • VIN: 5J6RM4H73CL800390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 192,220 KM

Vehicle Description

Grey on Black Leather Interior 2012 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD! VERY CLEAN! Has 192,220 kms. Runs excellent with no issues! Great on gas, very reliable and spacious! Fully Loaded with Backup Camera, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Keyless Entry, CD/AUX/USB, A/C, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio, Phone, and Cruise Controls! *MORE PICTURES COMING SOON
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
*Safety certified at no extra cost*
All in Price : $13,499 plus HST and license plates.
Call or Text: 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9 unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brampton Auto Center

2014 Honda Pilot Tou...
 189,379 KM
$19,499 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota RAV4
187,111 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic Tou...
 171,929 KM
$16,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brampton Auto Center

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

Call Dealer

647-631-XXXX

(click to show)

647-631-8755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory