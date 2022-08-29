Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda CR-V

259,406 KM

Details Description

$10,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,899

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

Contact Seller
2012 Honda CR-V

2012 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

  1. 9118996
  2. 9118996
  3. 9118996
  4. 9118996
  5. 9118996
  6. 9118996
  7. 9118996
  8. 9118996
  9. 9118996
  10. 9118996
  11. 9118996
  12. 9118996
  13. 9118996
  14. 9118996
  15. 9118996
  16. 9118996
  17. 9118996
  18. 9118996
  19. 9118996
  20. 9118996
  21. 9118996
  22. 9118996
  23. 9118996
  24. 9118996
  25. 9118996
  26. 9118996
  27. 9118996
  28. 9118996
Contact Seller

$10,899

+ taxes & licensing

259,406KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9118996
  • Stock #: 61A57A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H34CH117041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 259,406 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda CR-V LX AWD. No accidents. Local Ontario vehicle. Clean inside out. 259,406 kms mostly highway driven. Drives very well. No mechanical issues. No rust on body. Very reliable and great on gas. Loaded with backup camera, Bluetooth, heated seats, keyless entry, AUX, CD, steering wheel audio, phone and cruise controls!
*welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
*safety certified at no extra cost*
All in price : $10,899 plus HST and license plates.
Call : 647-631-8755
Email : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue , Brampton ON, L6W 1X9
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brampton Auto Center

2012 Honda CR-V LX
 259,406 KM
$10,899 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Odyssey E...
 150,713 KM
$25,898 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota RAV4 LE
 186,370 KM
$16,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

Call Dealer

647-631-XXXX

(click to show)

647-631-8755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory