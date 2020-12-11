Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Odyssey

151,063 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Odyssey

2012 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Odyssey

EX-L

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,063KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6333197
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H69CB507585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 151,063 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Odyssey Just Arrived In Stock. well kept, extra clean, Grey exterior on grey cloth interior, loaded with, heated front seats, power drivers seats, bluetooth, back up camera,Parking sensor, DVD entertainment system, power sliding doors, and much more.

 

Mileage:151063km

Price: $13995

HST and licensing fee is not included in the listed price.

For more details please feel free to contact us at 416 509 3058.

For carfax history please visit the link below.

https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en?id=tbcOheO7rkr2bp2B9Zp%2b%2bwStlfcnUZd8

 

For more of our inventory please visit our website at www.cartownmotors.ca.

Business Hours:
M-F 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Sat. 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Sunday Closed

We are located at:
164 Queen St West
Brampton ON L6X1A7

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Entertainment System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Town Motors

2009 Honda Civic Sport
 167,650 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Pilot Tou...
 181,428 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2007 Honda Odyssey E...
 232,700 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

Call Dealer

416-509-XXXX

(click to show)

416-509-3058

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory