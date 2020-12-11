+ taxes & licensing
416-509-3058
164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7
416-509-3058
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Odyssey Just Arrived In Stock. well kept, extra clean, Grey exterior on grey cloth interior, loaded with, heated front seats, power drivers seats, bluetooth, back up camera,Parking sensor, DVD entertainment system, power sliding doors, and much more.
Mileage:151063km
Price: $13995
HST and licensing fee is not included in the listed price.
For more details please feel free to contact us at 416 509 3058.
For carfax history please visit the link below.
https://vhr-legacy.carfax.ca/en?id=tbcOheO7rkr2bp2B9Zp%2b%2bwStlfcnUZd8
For more of our inventory please visit our website at www.cartownmotors.ca.
Business Hours:
M-F 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM
Sat. 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Sunday Closed
We are located at:
164 Queen St West
Brampton ON L6X1A7
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7