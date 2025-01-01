Menu
Just Arrived! Beautiful Dark Cherry Pearl on Black Leather Interior 2012 Honda Pilot TOURING 4WD. 1 OWNER NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN IN AND OUT! Has 194,092 Kms. Runs Great. No issues. Regularly Serviced. Great 8 Seater Family SUV. Fully Loaded with Navigation System, Rear DVD Entertainment System, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, CD/AUX/USB, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Driver Memory Seat, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Power Tailgate, Parking Sensors, Keyless Entry, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Audio, Phone, and Cruise Controls! 

*Safety Certified at no extra cost* 

*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase* 

All in price : $12,499 plus HST and licensing. 

Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755 

E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca 

Brampton Auto Center 
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206 

Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

2012 Honda Pilot

194,092 KM

Details Description

$12,499

+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Pilot

Touring

12388698

2012 Honda Pilot

Touring

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,092KM
VIN 5FNYF4H91CB505093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 194,092 KM

Vehicle Description

Just Arrived! Beautiful Dark Cherry Pearl on Black Leather Interior 2012 Honda Pilot TOURING 4WD. 1 OWNER NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN IN AND OUT! Has 194,092 Kms. Runs Great. No issues. Regularly Serviced. Great 8 Seater Family SUV. Fully Loaded with Navigation System, Rear DVD Entertainment System, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, CD/AUX/USB, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Driver Memory Seat, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Power Tailgate, Parking Sensors, Keyless Entry, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Audio, Phone, and Cruise Controls!


*Safety Certified at no extra cost*


*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*


All in price : $12,499 plus HST and licensing.


Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755


E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca


Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206


Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

$12,499

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2012 Honda Pilot