$12,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2012 Honda Pilot
Touring
2012 Honda Pilot
Touring
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$12,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
194,092KM
VIN 5FNYF4H91CB505093
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 194,092 KM
Vehicle Description
Just Arrived! Beautiful Dark Cherry Pearl on Black Leather Interior 2012 Honda Pilot TOURING 4WD. 1 OWNER NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN IN AND OUT! Has 194,092 Kms. Runs Great. No issues. Regularly Serviced. Great 8 Seater Family SUV. Fully Loaded with Navigation System, Rear DVD Entertainment System, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, CD/AUX/USB, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Driver Memory Seat, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Power Tailgate, Parking Sensors, Keyless Entry, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Audio, Phone, and Cruise Controls!
*Safety Certified at no extra cost*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $12,499 plus HST and licensing.
Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
*Safety Certified at no extra cost*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $12,499 plus HST and licensing.
Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brampton Auto Center
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 143.5 W/1LT 229,807 KM $19,499 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 163,664 KM $10,898 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V LX 171,933 KM $12,499 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brampton Auto Center
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
Call Dealer
647-631-XXXX(click to show)
$12,499
+ taxes & licensing
Brampton Auto Center
647-631-8755
2012 Honda Pilot