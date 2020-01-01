Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Leather Seats | Pana Roof | Bluetooth Connectivity | Heated Seats | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370



Don’t miss out on getting this beautiful 2012 Hyundai Sonata Limited for only $7,795 plus hst and licensing. Loaded with Bluetooth Connectivity, Voice Command, Heated Leather Seats, Active ECO and much more. The vehicle comes safety certified in the price. AUTOMATIC!! GREAT ON GAS!!! POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED!!



Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED



Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Rear Reading Lamps

Push Button Start

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Windows Panoramic Roof Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

