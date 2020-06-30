Menu
2012 International Prostar

676,814 KM

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Superior Auto Group Inc

647-922-7575

2012 International Prostar

2012 International Prostar

8600

2012 International Prostar

8600

Location

Superior Auto Group Inc

73 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-922-7575

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

  Listing ID: 5348528
  VIN: 1HSHXSJR6CH611865
Sale Price

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

676,814KM
Used
As Is Condition
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Day Cab
  Fuel Type Diesel
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 2
  • Mileage 676,814 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Superior Auto Group Inc

Superior Auto Group Inc

73 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-922-7575

