Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Location

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,420KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4607241
  • VIN: 1C4NJPAB2CD609177
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas by helping customers find a car that suits them best. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make the car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable! Please give us a call (905) – 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca. All prices are price plus taxes,licensing,financing on approved credit. 


Red with black grey interior, Air Conditioning, Power Windows/Locks, Key less Entry, Tinted Windows Clean Car Fax and  Lot of Options! Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From BR Motors

2014 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 92,612 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 41,109 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey R...
 134,062 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
BR Motors

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-791-XXXX

(click to show)

905-791-3300

Send A Message