2012 Lexus CT 200h

Premium FWD

2012 Lexus CT 200h

Premium FWD

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,800KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4504734
  • VIN: JTHKD5BH6C2065410
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Tan Leather
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

 Well kept, extra clean, low mileage, accident free, 2012 Lexus 200H Hybrid FWD finished in beautiful pearl white exterior on tan leather interior. Fully loaded with navigation system, heated seats, power drivers seat, memory seat, bluetooth, back up camera, sunroof, proximity key, push start, two sets of keys, auxiliary input, USB port, alloy wheels, much more. Vehicle is in excellent condition inside out for the age. This beauty is a gas saver.  5.6L per 100 KM combined.

 

For Carfax history report please visit the link below

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=WOiRL7RlSjowOe5zkdfKPIpFusD30GqX

 

Financing and extended warranty is aavailable.

HST and licencing fee is not included in the listed price.

For more details or to book a test drive please call us at 416 509 3058.

 

We are located:

164 Queen St West

Brampton ON L6X1A7

Cartownmotors.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

