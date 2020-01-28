Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2012 MAZDA CX 9 GT EDITION NAVIGATION BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAMERA HEATED MIRRORS HEATED SEATS SUNROOF ALLOY WHEELS SMART KEY 1 OWNER COMES CERTIFIED ,LICENCE & HST WILL APPLY.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Parking Aid

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Rear Spoiler

HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Split Rear Seat

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

