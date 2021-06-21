Menu
2012 Mazda CX-9

283,000 KM

$6,999

$6,999

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

GT

Location

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

283,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7357793
  • Stock #: MC5
  • VIN: JM3TB3DA0C0351711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 283,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 MAZDA CX 9 GT EDITION , NAVIGATION ,BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED MIRRORS, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF ,ALLOY WHEELS, SMART KEY ,COMES CERTIFIED, HST & LICENSING WILL APPLY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

