2012 Mazda MAZDA3

135,345 KM

Details

$10,510

+ tax & licensing
$10,510

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

4dr Sdn GX one owner low km

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

135,345KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10522611
  • Stock #: 571450
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF8C1571450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,345 KM

Vehicle Description

one owner low km just traded in at new car dealer ! well looked after comes fully certified for this sale price ! mazda is a great car for insurance rates along with fuel. 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. 

caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front independent strut suspension w/coil springs
Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs
2.0L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
Front ventilated/rear solid pwr disc brakes

Interior

Map Lights
Illuminated Entry
Day/night rearview mirror
Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system
Rear heater ducts
Moulded cloth door trim
Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
(2) coat hooks
Ignition key illumination
Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders
Driver foot rest
(2) 12V pwr outlets
Illuminated glove compartment
Centre console w/lid
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual front cupholders
(3) passenger assist handles
passenger side seatback pocket
Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors
Front bucket seats w/active headrests
60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: lock function
Custom fitted front/rear floor mats
Exterior temperature gauge
Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature & driver side illuminated switch
Rear door bottle holders
Trunk/cargo light

Exterior

Rear Window Defroster
Halogen Headlamps
Body-colour door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Temporary spare tire
P205/55R16 all-season tires
Body-colour pwr mirrors
Black grille w/black grille bar

Safety

Air Bags
Internal Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Front side-impact air bags
Integrated child seat anchor brackets
Side-impact door beams
Height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners
All seating position 3-point seat belts
Front/rear side curtain air bags
Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake-force distribution
Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor

Powertrain

check engine

Media / Nav / Comm

aux input jack
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (4) speakers

Additional Features

low washer fluid
door ajar
force limiters
low fuel level
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure

