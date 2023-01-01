2012 Mazda MAZDA3

$10,510 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 5 , 3 4 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10522611

10522611 Stock #: 571450

571450 VIN: JM1BL1UF8C1571450

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 135,345 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Pwr rack & pinion steering Front/rear stabilizer bars Front independent strut suspension w/coil springs Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs 2.0L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine Front ventilated/rear solid pwr disc brakes Interior Map Lights Illuminated Entry Day/night rearview mirror Engine immobilizer theft deterrent system Rear heater ducts Moulded cloth door trim Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders (2) coat hooks Ignition key illumination Rear centre armrest w/(2) cupholders Driver foot rest (2) 12V pwr outlets Illuminated glove compartment Centre console w/lid Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel Dual front cupholders (3) passenger assist handles passenger side seatback pocket Driver/passenger sunvisors w/vanity mirrors Front bucket seats w/active headrests 60/40 split-folding rear seats w/adjustable headrests -inc: lock function Custom fitted front/rear floor mats Exterior temperature gauge Pwr windows w/driver 1-touch down feature & driver side illuminated switch Rear door bottle holders Trunk/cargo light Exterior Rear Window Defroster Halogen Headlamps Body-colour door handles Variable intermittent windshield wipers Temporary spare tire P205/55R16 all-season tires Body-colour pwr mirrors Black grille w/black grille bar Safety Air Bags Internal Trunk Release Child safety rear door locks Front side-impact air bags Integrated child seat anchor brackets Side-impact door beams Height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners All seating position 3-point seat belts Front/rear side curtain air bags Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brake-force distribution Driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger sensor Powertrain check engine Media / Nav / Comm aux input jack AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (4) speakers Additional Features low washer fluid door ajar force limiters low fuel level Warning lights -inc: oil pressure

