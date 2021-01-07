Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

162,709 KM

Details Description Features

$21,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

Vault Motors

905-450-3030

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

4dr Sdn 4.6L 4MATIC,NO ACCIDENTS,LEATHER,ONTARIO VEHICLE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

4dr Sdn 4.6L 4MATIC,NO ACCIDENTS,LEATHER,ONTARIO VEHICLE

Location

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-450-3030

  1. 6519115
  2. 6519115
  3. 6519115
  4. 6519115
  5. 6519115
  6. 6519115
  7. 6519115
  8. 6519115
  9. 6519115
  10. 6519115
  11. 6519115
  12. 6519115
  13. 6519115
  14. 6519115
  15. 6519115
  16. 6519115
  17. 6519115
  18. 6519115
  19. 6519115
  20. 6519115
  21. 6519115
  22. 6519115
  23. 6519115
Contact Seller

$21,900

+ taxes & licensing

162,709KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6519115
  • Stock #: 77776452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 77776452
  • Mileage 162,709 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS,WELL MAINTAINED VEHICLE!!! NAVIGATION | CAMERA | DYNAMIC MASSAGE SEATS ,AMG PKG | SUNROOF,Feel the raw power from AMG's Twin-Turbo ,Navigation System, PARKTRONIC Camera and Sensors provide you with on-road guidance.  Your passengers will love the Dynamic Bolstering and Massage Function Sport Seats with Heating/Cooling. including a powerful Harmon/Kardon Sound System for music lovers, iPod/MP3/Bluetooth Connectvity, Power Trunk,Aluminum Paddle Shifters, Keyless GO, Leather Steering wheel Multifunctional and much more........


BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM. APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.VAULTMOTORS.CA OR COME VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP!


 


INTEREST RATES STARTING AT 4.99% WITH ZERO DOWN!!! OAC


CONTACT US TODAY AND LET OUR FAMILY SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE.


 


-SAFETY CERTIFIED - 150 POINT INSPECTION - $499


-OIL CHANGE


-PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT


-CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE


 


Trade-ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!


 


We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association.


 


   VAULT MOTORS 


DRIVE IN PERFECTION


 


www.vaultmotors.ca


26 Bramsteele Rd


Brampton, ON L6W 1B3


Telephone 905-450-3030


Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM


 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Night Vision
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vault Motors

2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 209,127 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Accord Se...
 158,406 KM
$15,250 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Sed...
 104,509 KM
$16,450 + tax & lic

Email Vault Motors

Vault Motors

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory