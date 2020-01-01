2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

No Accident and Absolutely Stunning , Come With Extra Set Run Flat Pirelli Tires on 19 inch Tires on

JOHN COOPER WORKS Rims ,

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Rear Bucket Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Winter Tires

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Turbocharged

HD Radio

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

