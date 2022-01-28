$9,400+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,400
+ taxes & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
905-463-0928
2012 Nissan Altima
2012 Nissan Altima
2.5 S
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,400
+ taxes & licensing
104,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8244825
- Stock #: ALT5
- VIN: 1N4AL2AP0CN498667
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS ON 2012 ALTIMA 104000, BEAUTIFUL WHITE EXTERIOR, 4CYL. HEATED POWER SEAT COMES CERTIFIED, HST & LICENSING WILL APPLY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6