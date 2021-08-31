Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Maxima

244,187 KM

Details Description Features

$6,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

Gracious Auto

647-298-2636

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Maxima

2012 Nissan Maxima

4dr Sdn CVT 3.5 SV

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Maxima

4dr Sdn CVT 3.5 SV

Location

Gracious Auto

10 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

647-298-2636

  1. 8042323
  2. 8042323
  3. 8042323
  4. 8042323
  5. 8042323
  6. 8042323
  7. 8042323
  8. 8042323
  9. 8042323
  10. 8042323
  11. 8042323
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,800

+ taxes & licensing

244,187KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8042323
  • Stock #: 100334
  • VIN: 1N4AA5AP1CC816699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 100334
  • Mileage 244,187 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 NISSAN MAXIMA AUTOMATIC FULLY LOADED!


 


-ONTARIO VEHICLE


 


 -CAR PROOF AVAILABLE


 


- Well Maintained, Power Seats, Automatic, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, 4 Doors,  Cruise Control, Air -----Conditioning, Black Exterior and Black Interior


 


 (Extended Warranty Available!)


 


Price: $6800


 


For More Vehicles Please Visit: www.graciousauto.ca


 


Our Contacts:


 


Address: 10 HANSEN RD S BRAMPTON ON L6W 3H4


Office Phone:905.230.2350


 


Cell: 647 298 2636


 


Fax: 905 451 2350


 


Business Hours: Mon-Fri: 9:00 to 8:00 Sat 9:30 - 6:00 P.M


 


*---------------------- THANK YOU FOR CONSIDERING US FOR


 


----------------------- YOUR NEXT VEHICLE PURCHASE  

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Gracious Auto

2011 Jeep Patriot 4W...
 186,500 KM
$7,400 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 207,186 KM
$7,400 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Dart 4dr ...
 212,062 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic

Email Gracious Auto

Gracious Auto

Gracious Auto

10 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

Call Dealer

647-298-XXXX

(click to show)

647-298-2636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory