2012 Nissan NV 1500

238,508 KM

Details Description Features

$16,850

+ tax & licensing
$16,850

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2012 Nissan NV 1500

2012 Nissan NV 1500

V6

2012 Nissan NV 1500

V6

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,850

+ taxes & licensing

238,508KM
Used
  • Stock #: 1000499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 238,508 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Nissan NV1500 4.0L 6- Cylinder with 238,508km. Runs and drives strong, nice ladder rack, interior and exterior clean.Certified comes with our 2 year power train warranty. 


 


Carfax Clean copy and paste link below:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=PrVbfa9DTPpQZEZ9+9stpiiJYtMIC92E


All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)


$16,850


+Just Plus Tax and Licensing


No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees


Taxes and licensing not included in the price


For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com


2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:


1) Engine


2) Transmission


3) Head Gasket


4) Transaxle/Differential


5) Seals & Gaskets


Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.


 


Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005


90 Kennedy Road South


Brampton ON L6W3E7


(647)-927-5252


Member of OMVIC and UCDA


Buy with Confidence!


Buy with Full Disclosure!


Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM


Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM


Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 


To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com


 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Convenience

Cup Holder

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

