HIGH ROOF,ALL POWER OPTIONS.

THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED + 1-YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNLIMITED KM!, COVERING ENGINE, TRASMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, DIFFERENTIAL, TURBO & SUPERCHARGER, WATER PUMP,STARTER,ALTERNATOR, TRANSFER CASE (4X4 / AWD) $3000.00 PER CLIAM $150.00 DEDUCTIBLE

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cargo Vans, Pick Up, SUV and Cars

 Rates as low as 6.99% O.A.C. Finance Or Lease To Own

At Fiesta Motors, we work with all types of lenders including those specializing in bankruptcy, consumer proposals, student and New Comers.

$500 + A Job = Your Approval!
 Best Financing Options
 Lowest Interest Rates in the GTA
 We Even Offer $0 Down!

Find out how much you're approved for today:

 We Even Offer $0 Down!
 Apply Now

 Certified Vehicles | 5-Year Powertrain Warranty Available
HST & Licensing not included in the price.

 Visit Us: 1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
 Call Today: 905-216-1500
 Learn More: www.fiestamotors.ca

2012 Nissan NV 2500

383,617 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
12564848

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

905-796-9830

Used
383,617KM
VIN 1N6AF0LY5CN103018

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 383,617 KM

HIGH ROOF,ALL POWER OPTIONS.

THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED + 1-YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNLIMITED KM!, COVERING ENGINE, TRASMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, DIFFERENTIAL, TURBO & SUPERCHARGER, WATER PUMP,STARTER,ALTERNATOR, TRANSFER CASE (4X4 / AWD) $3000.00 PER CLIAM $150.00 DEDUCTIBLE

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cargo Vans, Pick Up, SUV and Cars

 Rates as low as 6.99% O.A.C. Finance Or Lease To Own

At Fiesta Motors, we work with all types of lenders including those specializing in bankruptcy, consumer proposals, student and New Comers.

$500 + A Job = Your Approval!
 Best Financing Options
 Lowest Interest Rates in the GTA
 We Even Offer $0 Down!

Find out how much you're approved for today:

 We Even Offer $0 Down!
 Apply Now

 Certified Vehicles | 5-Year Powertrain Warranty Available
HST & Licensing not included in the price.

 Visit Us: 1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
 Call Today: 905-216-1500
 Learn More: www.fiestamotors.ca









Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Full size spare tire & wheel
Double wishbone front suspension
4-wheel pwr vented disc brakes
3.54 Axle Ratio
5.6L DOHC 32-valve V8 engine
Battery saver timing device

Digital clock
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
coin holder
Retained accessory pwr
Front door map pockets
Dual overhead map lights
Pwr windows -inc: driver one-touch auto up/down

Halogen Headlights

Front/rear crumple zones
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Driver & front passenger dual stage airbags
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)

Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side-impact airbags

coolant temp
Oil pressure
distance to empty
average speed
fuel level
illuminated switches
Front air conditioning w/manual controls
transmission oil temp
Solid rear axle w/multi-leaf spring suspension
Pwr engine speed sensitive steering
(4) black splash guards
Convex spotter mirror integrated into outside mirrors
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/mist & lockback function
Rear 50/50 split full access french doors without windows
4-way manual fold-down passenger seat
Driver & front passenger under seat tray
Windshield-washer fluid low level sensor
Upfitter pre-wiring
Dual cup holders on centre console
Bottle holders on driver and passenger door trim
Driver & passenger sun visors
(3) high wattage cargo lights
Cargo area integrated reinforced mounting points
Back door storage bin
Pipe-style steel side-door guard beams (all doors)
Driver & front passenger roof-mounted side curtain airbags
3-point front seat belts w/pretensioners & load limiters
Front passenger seat top tether anchor
Tire pressure monitoring system (TBMS)
(8) roof rack mounting points
Full width overhead console
Thermoplastic polyolefin floor covering
17 x 7.5 styled steel wheels
battery voltage
maintenance info
Centre console -inc: sliding table
dedicated storage for trash box
laptop
clipboard & file folders
Gauge cluster -inc: tachometer
MPH
Trip computer -inc: dual trip odometer
icey warning
cruising range
(6) cargo floor D ring mounting points

