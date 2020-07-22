Menu
2012 Nissan Versa

99,000 KM

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

1.6 SL

1.6 SL

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

99,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 3N1CN7AP1CL926677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 NISSAN VERSA LOW KMS. SL MODEL WITH NAVI AUX PURE DRIVE XTRONIC CVT TRANSMISSION COMES CERTIFIED HST & LICENSING WILL APPLY.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Bluetooth Connection

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

647-401-6131
