2012 Nissan Versa

264,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2012 Nissan Versa

2012 Nissan Versa

LS

2012 Nissan Versa

LS

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

264,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9692167
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP2CK803042

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 264,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 NISSAN VERSA AUTOMATIC TRANI IN GOOD CONDITION COMES CERTIFIED.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

