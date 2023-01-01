$4,999+ tax & licensing
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
905-463-0928
2012 Nissan Versa
2012 Nissan Versa
LS
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
264,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9692167
- VIN: 3N1BC1CP2CK803042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 264,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 NISSAN VERSA AUTOMATIC TRANI IN GOOD CONDITION COMES CERTIFIED.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
