2012 RAM 1500

230,538 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST NO ACCIDENT CERTIFIED$13999

2012 RAM 1500

4WD Quad Cab 140.5" ST NO ACCIDENT CERTIFIED$13999

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

230,538KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7231091
  • VIN: 1C6RD7FT4CS299871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 230,538 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 RAM 1500 ST I HEMI ENGINE | 4X4 | 4 DOORS | ONE OWNER | TOWING PACKAGE | 6 SEATER I 140.5" I NO ACCIDENTS I 4WD I WELL SERVICED !!!! ALL SERVICED RECORD I BRAND NEW TIRES I CERTIFIED I $$$13999

 

Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

* Car Proof Report Available!

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

*Please contact us for more info.

 *BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @ 905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 *2 year power train warranty

 *LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2B5

 *WWW.TORONTOCARSALES.NET

 *www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

