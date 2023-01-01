2012 RAM 1500

$18,499 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 5 , 2 7 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9612739

9612739 Stock #: 53B3D7

53B3D7 VIN: 1C6RD7GT2CS103490

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 135,271 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.