Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 RAM 1500

135,271 KM

Details Description

$18,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

  1. 9612739
  2. 9612739
  3. 9612739
  4. 9612739
  5. 9612739
  6. 9612739
  7. 9612739
  8. 9612739
  9. 9612739
  10. 9612739
  11. 9612739
  12. 9612739
  13. 9612739
  14. 9612739
  15. 9612739
  16. 9612739
  17. 9612739
  18. 9612739
  19. 9612739
  20. 9612739
  21. 9612739
  22. 9612739
  23. 9612739
  24. 9612739
  25. 9612739
  26. 9612739
  27. 9612739
  28. 9612739
  29. 9612739
  30. 9612739
  31. 9612739
Contact Seller

$18,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
135,271KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9612739
  • Stock #: 53B3D7
  • VIN: 1C6RD7GT2CS103490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 135,271 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! Beautiful Silver 2012 RAM 1500 4WD QUAD CAB 6'4 SLT with ONLY 135,271 KMS! NO ACCIDENTS! 5.7L HEMI V8 ENGINE! MINT condition in and out. Runs excellent with no issues. Loaded with Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, Keyless Entry, 20 Inch Alloy Wheels, CD/AUX, and More!
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
*Safety certified at no extra cost*
All in price : $18,499 plus HST and license plates.
Call or Text: 647-303-2585
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9 unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brampton Auto Center

2012 RAM 1500 SLT
 135,271 KM
$18,499 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Odyssey E...
 154,533 KM
$20,499 + tax & lic
2010 Honda CR-V EX-L
 213,725 KM
$10,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brampton Auto Center

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

Call Dealer

647-631-XXXX

(click to show)

647-631-8755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory